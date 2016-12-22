Stevie Wonder Honored With Street Name In Detroit

NewsR&B News

by Elle Breezy ago 0

stevie-wonder
Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

stevie-wonder

Detroit has honored one of their biggest stars.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder attended a ceremony yesterday (Dec. 21) to honor him with a street name in the city. Hundreds of people came out to witness the reveal of  “Stevie Wonder Ave” formerly known as Milwaukee Avenue. The site is just two blocks away from Wonder’s first Detroit home he moved to as a child.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave Wonder the key to the city, and U.S. Rep. John Conyers was also in attendance. According to the Detroit Free Press, Wonder’s speech focused on “delivering familiar messages of peace and unity,” and he declared his affection for Detroit, even breaking into an impromptu rendition of “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

Born in Saginaw, MI., Wonder was signed to the famed Detroit-based record label Motown at a young age as a musical prodigy.

Well deserved!

Hit next to peep more photos of the esteemed event!

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Around The Web

Related posts

Common-Stevie-Wonder
Rappersroom

Common & Stevie Wonder Link Up For Powerful Single/Video, ‘Black America Again’

Common is prepping his forthcoming album Black America Again, and he’s kicking it off with a powerful song/video for the title track featuring Stevie Wonder. Produced by Karriem Riggins and Robert Glasper, the song also features Esperanza Spalding on bass, Chuck D and MC Lyte on the adlibs, and scratches by J Rock, all present to make a powerful statement about the recent influx of senseless violence…

by Elle Breezy - ago