Stevie Wonder Honored With Street Name In Detroit

Detroit has honored one of their biggest stars.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder attended a ceremony yesterday (Dec. 21) to honor him with a street name in the city. Hundreds of people came out to witness the reveal of “Stevie Wonder Ave” formerly known as Milwaukee Avenue. The site is just two blocks away from Wonder’s first Detroit home he moved to as a child.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave Wonder the key to the city, and U.S. Rep. John Conyers was also in attendance. According to the Detroit Free Press, Wonder’s speech focused on “delivering familiar messages of peace and unity,” and he declared his affection for Detroit, even breaking into an impromptu rendition of “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

Born in Saginaw, MI., Wonder was signed to the famed Detroit-based record label Motown at a young age as a musical prodigy.

Well deserved!

