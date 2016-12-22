Prince’s Ex-Wife Manuela Testolini’s Request To Keep Divorce Docs Sealed Overturned By Judge

The late Prince’s ex-wife Manuela Testolini’s objections to open their divorce file was overturned by a Minneapolis judge yesterday (Dec. 21).

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the newspaper itself requested that records from the couple’s divorce be released publicly. Testolini’s attorneys didn’t want that to happen, saying the records are tied to a private settlement, and that making the documents public would make her susceptible to harassment.

According to the Star Tribune, court records in Minnesota are typically public, including celebrity divorces.

“While most parties to a divorce would prefer that the details be kept private, the divorce process is a public one, requiring public courts and resources to manage the proceeding and either determine or approve the result,” Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser. “The public has an interest in monitoring courts and their enforcement of divorce decrees.”

Wednesday’s order says the records from Prince and Testolini’s 2006 divorce will be made public on Jan. 13.

Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006 as his second wife. Testolini is now married to singer Eric Benet.