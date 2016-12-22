Please help us send get well wishes and prayers out to Nick Cannon.

The actor, musician and comedian took to Instagram on Thursday to notify friends and fans that he has been hospitalized due to complications with Lupus and will remain admitted until after the holidays.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he captioned a pic taken straight from his hospital bed. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

Cannon will spend Christmas at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In December 2011, Cannon experienced kidney problems while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with his family. Months later, March 2012, he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.