Miesa – Sway (I Miss You)

Last summer, R&B/Pop chanteuse Miesa released the single, “Sway (I Miss You),” and today, she’s back with the emotional visual.

Produced by her long-time collaborators The Chemistri and songwriters JacksonCroft, the song is an anthem about the ability to conquer the pangs of heartache through your favorite song.

“Sway is the moment we all fear after you think you have finally let go,” says Miesa, “…and then you wake up one morning and realize you can’t remember your world without that someone.”

“Nothing’s going on in this world when I miss ya / And every time I think we’re done, I still miss ya,” she sings. The video sees Miesa as she deals with feelings of longing.

Watch below: