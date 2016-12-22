Joy To The World! KeKe Palmer Participates In Holiday Flash Mob At L.A. Train Station

In conjunction with TV network TBS, Keke Palmer spread some holiday cheer for the Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol! Special.

Palmer and her dancers brought gifts, good tidings, and immense energy to the mundane travelers’ day at Los Angeles’ Union Station. First, she kicked it off with a golden boombox and solo hip-hop choreography to her version of “Joy To The World” before her dancers joined in for a holiday flash mob. Afterwards, children in the station were given gifts.

Watch KeKe’s joyful holiday performance below: