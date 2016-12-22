Jeremih Teams With Chance the Rapper For Surprise Christmas Mixtape, ‘Merry Christmas Lil Mama’

Check your musical stockings because there’s a surprise in there.

Last night (Thursday, Dec. 22), Jeremih and Chance the Rapper gifted fans with the Christmas mixtape, Merry Christmas Lil Mama, a festive 9-song offering.

The Chicago artists dedicated the project to their city; the set features appearances from Hannibal Buress (‘All the Way’), Noname (‘The Tragedy’) and Lud Foe (‘I Shoulda Left You’).

The project is Jeremih’s first release since his ‘Late Nights: Europe’ effort and Chance’s first since ‘Coloring Book.’

Merry Christmas Lil MaMa https://soundcloud.com/chancetherapper/sets/merry-christmas-lil-mama-jeremih-chance

