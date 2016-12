Earlier this year, Elijah Blake teamed up with a team of producers including Branchez, Illangelo, Carmack and more for his recent mixtape, Blueberry Vapors. The project was recorded and completed in ten days, and featured the Djemba Djemba-produce, fan- favorite “Whatever Happened.” Now, Elijah Blake returns with the official video (showing the singer with longer locs than when we last saw him) and finds him in Austin, TX reminiscing about a fling he once had while at SXSW.

