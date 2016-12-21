It went down in the D last night (Washington D.C. that is).

R&B stars came out in droves in support of the 3rd Annual Raheem DeVaughn and Friends Benefit Charity Concert on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at The Historic Howard Theater. Some of our genres best hit the stage including Tweet, Chrisette Michele, Kelly Price, and DeVaughn himself as well as several local fan favorite artists.

The 3rd Annual Raheem DeVaughn & Friends Holiday Concert is aimed to help raise funds and awareness through DeVaughn’s non-profit organization, The LoveLife Foundation. The LoveLife Foundation provides monetary support for youth and education initiatives, scholarships, women’s issues, and community programming. This year, The LoveLife Foundation has partnered with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to present this benefit concert as a means to further educate the community at large on progress of HIV/AIDS Prevention in the hopes to eradicate the global pandemic.

Hit next to see photos from this special event!