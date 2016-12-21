Stevie Wonder – Faith ft. Ariana Grande

From the soundtrack of the forthcoming musical film Sing, Ariana Grande and the legendary Stevie Wonder teamed up for “Faith.”

In the video, Ariana sassily struts down the street wearing high-waisted jeans, shades, and her signature ponytail while Stevie is seen singing at the piano in a dark theater. Grande eventually finds her way to be seated next to Wonder at the piano and they jam out to the song as animated characters from the film appear all around them.

Watch below:

“Faith” is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category, the first GG nomination for Wonder in 32 years for his song “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from the film “The Woman in Red,” which won the award in 1985.