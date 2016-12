When a woman’s fed up!

New Jersey singer and songwriter Sonyaé Elise gives Lil Yachty’s “Rewind” a female makeover with “U Was Wrong.”

On the remix, Sonyaé unleashes raw and toxic lyrics about unrequited love: “Thought I had the one, thought you had the one / I was wrong, you was right, yea I am the one / You was out here playin’ with our situation / Ain’t no love lost n*gga, yea I’m fkin’ done,” she sings.