Alexis Ayaana – All My Love

Atlanta’s Alexis Ayaana travels to Barbados, her mother’s birthplace, to film the visual for the breezy new single “All My Love.”

It’s pure paradise as Alexis sings over a Caribbean-inspired beat mixed with the island visuals. On the light and airy song, Alexis sings of the gushy feeling of being in love. “It’s you babe, the one I love, yes it’s true babe, you can have it all,” she sings on the hook.

Watch below:

“All My Love” will appear on Alexis’ upcoming project Twenty One, slated for release in January via GME / Empire.

