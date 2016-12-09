2016 was another year of great R&B songs.

Veterans like Rihanna, Chris Brown, Beyoncé, and Jeremih continued their hit-making offerings while newcomers like Ro James, Tessanne Chin, and Anderson .Paak gave us beautifully crafted bodies of work covering a variety of topics.

The 2016 Queen of R&B title goes to Rihanna, who came out the gate swinging with singles like ‘Work,’ boosted by Drake, ‘Needed Me’ and ‘Sex With Me,’ all from her ‘ANTI’ album. Following close behind are Adele with ‘Hello,’ and Beyoncé with songs like ‘Formation,’ ‘Sorry,’ and ‘Hold Up.’

In a time where many people try to build up one female star over the other, Rihanna makes it clear that she supports other female artists, especially her label-affiliate Beyoncé.

“I wish y’all would drop this topic and see things from the bigger picture! We don’t need to be putting black women against each other! We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!” stated Rihanna this week via Instagram. All three ladies are leaders in nominations for 2017 Grammy Awards.

Chris Brown takes the runner-up position and wins the crown as King of R&B with his sensual single, “Back to Sleep.” Jeremih’s “Oiu” and Bryson Tillers “Exchange” follow closely.

Below we rounded up the Top 50 Best R&B Songs of 2016 – Click on any image to go through our list. Reminisce by listening to the songs, and feel free to leave us your comments or feedback. Let’s hope for another great year in 2017.

Top 50 Best R&B Songs of 2016 list: