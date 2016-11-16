Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Divorce: “If I Can’t Get Respect In The Relationship, Then I Have to Move On”

Mary J. Blige took a break from her “King and Queen of Hearts World Tour” with Maxwell for a special guest appearance on Good Morning America this morning (Nov. 16).

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul delivered an emotional and show-stopping performance of her single “Thick of It” before sitting with host Robin Roberts to discuss her failed marriage of 12 years with Kendu Isaacs.

“My heart is OK. I’m hanging in there,” she told Roberts. “No one wants to go through this, and this is hard.”

Blige, 45, who filed for divorce from Isaacs in July, citing irreconcilable differences, opened up about why she ended the marriage.

“The breaking point was when I kept asking over and over and over again for respect and to be respected. And it just seemed like I was beating a dead horse,” Blige told Roberts. “It seemed like I was talking to a wall. I just wasn’t getting it back so if I can’t get respect in the relationship, then I have to move on and save myself. That was the point where I was like, ‘I’m done. I just can’t do it anymore.'”

Blige have managed to keep her faith, even with Isaacs asking for nearly $130,000 per month in spousal support.

“What is getting me through is God, is prayer, is my family, people that love me, my fans,” she said.

Blige told Roberts that it’s important for any woman going through a divorce to keep control of their finances.

“You have to handle your business,” she said. “You have to take responsibility and stay on top of it because things like this will happen if you don’t. You need people that will help you, but they can’t do everything for you. You have to be in the mix of it.”

Watch Blige perform the Jazmine Sullivan-penned breakup anthem “Thick of It.”