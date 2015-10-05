Angie Stone – 2 Bad Habits

Angie Stone follows up the release of her single, "2 Bad Habits” with the colorful visual.

Rocking various glamorous looks, Angie flirts with her handsome leading man in front of bright backgrounds and lyric that zoom past. The sensual and soulful offering, the multi-platinum selling R&B Diva delivers triumphant lyrics and heartfelt melodies about her inner weaknesses.

"I got two bad habits….and the other one is you baby / Can't get enough of you baby," sings Stone.

Stone's new LP, Dream, will arrive in November 2015 via a new record deal with Shanachie Entertainment in collaboration with Conjunction Entertainment Inc. music executive/producer Walter W. Millsap III and TopNotch Music.

Stay tuned for our interview with Angie coming soon…