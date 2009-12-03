Pleasure P Shattered By Pretty Ricky, Child Molestation Court Papers ?

Within a twenty four hour period R&B singer Pleasure P has been shattered by a bevy of accusations, court papers and a seeming confession from his former group members in Pretty Ricky all while earning nominations for the music industry’s top honor — Grammy Awards. While details surrounding what is being billed as the reason behind the singer’s exit from Pretty Ricky are still sketchy, one thing seems clear — the singer allegedly has a sordid past that includes inappropriately touching two minor members of his family. **Updated (see statement from Pleasure P HERE) ** Early Wednesday, December 2, a woman claiming to be the daughter of an attorney who allegedly defended the “Under” singer in a child molestation case in 2006, spoke with Wordonthestreetmag.com claiming that her father has not been paid for his services and has received threats from the singer. What’s more, the woman claims the singer went through extreme means to not just keep his family quiet but his “brothers” in top ten charting group Pretty Ricky silent while he pursued a solo career. “This guy Pleasure P got kicked out of a group (because) he was hiding that he was a child molester. His managers or whatever hired my dad to keep it quiet so he could get a record deal,” reports Word On The Streets. “The guy Pleasure P molested a 4 yr old child and was about to molest another one when police came and saved the child. Now, the truth is out theyâre threatening my family and telling my dad heâs going to get sued. But they canât because its a crime.” While the scandal has rocked the internet since Wednesday afternoon, Pleasure P, nor his management or record label have issued a statement as within hours of the allegations breaking, the “Under” singer scored a strong three nominations for the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Nominated amongst this year’s top talent including Beyonce, Maxwell, Lady Gaga, and Trey Songz, Pleasure P’s feat as a debut solo artist, scoring three nominations just over a year after parting ways with Pretty Ricky, is a major accomplishment. While his former group members have acknowledged his talent and their relationship with him in the past, they were quick to issue a statement Tuesday, essentially confirming the validity of the claims issued via Wordonthestreet. ‘”Unfortunately due to Pleasure P’s lawyer filing an injunction against us from speaking, we are not at liberty to speak about the case,” said the group on its website. “However we will let it be known that we did kick him out of the group, he did not leave on his own free will.” Late Wednesday, court documents, reportedly sealed in Florida, were released on Twitter highlighting Pleasure P’s legal name Marcus Cooper and an order demanding that he no longer have contact with a four year old male child in his family. Confirming the seal, Spectacular of Pretty Ricky replied allegations on Twitter, stating “WOW! Who told u that!?? That was sealed!” (Photos of documents related to the allegations may be seen HERE.) Speaking with Singersroom earlier this year, Pleasure P spoke highly of being free to do things his way with his solo debut “The Introduction of Marcus Cooper” after working feverishly on the effort for over twelve months. “I’ve been in the studio non stop for a year and a half,” said the “Did You Wrong” singer. “I’m happy. I get to do things I’ve wanted to do”. Developing….